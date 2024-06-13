However, when he actually starts spending time with her, he soon begins to question his motives.

How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies became the biggest film at the Thai box office in 2024 to date following its premiere back in April, surpassing US blockbusters Civil War, The First Omen, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire – and has been met with positive reviews following its theatrical rollout across Asia.

The movie has also sparked a TikTok trend, with moviegoers sharing emotional videos of themselves before and after watching the film.

More like this

Speaking about the movie, which marks the actor's first lead role, Assaratanakul previously told Tatler Thailand: "I think working as a film actor is different from acting in series or [television] dramas. From my past experiences, I feel that acting in films requires the most craft.

"For instance, when we work on a series, we shoot about 10 to 20 sessions and edit them down to five episodes, with a total of five to six hours of footage. However, for a movie, we have around 20 shoot days."

He continued: "For How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies, we shot for 25 sessions, which was edited down to just over an hour. Each filming day is shorter because they want us to be fresh for every scene. This results in fewer scenes shot each day, but [each scene] requires more time.

"The shots are typically done with a single camera to avoid overlapping lines, adding to the work involved.

"This needs more detailed and focused acting, with enough time to refine each scene. And since this is my first leading role, there was a lot of pressure to capture the nuances of each scene and carry the story of this movie."

Wondering how you can watch the tear-jerker? Read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies

At present, the film is currently available to watch in cinemas in Thailand, as well as other territories in Asia, including Indonesia, the Philippines, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia and Taiwan.

Can you stream How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies in the UK?

The movie is yet to be picked up for the UK, so fans on our shore will have to stay tuned for more details.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.