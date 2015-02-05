1. Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of The Ring = 178 minutes/ 208 minutes (special extended edition)/ 223 minutes (including extended credits)

2. Lord of the Rings: Two Towers = 179 minutes/ 223 minutes special extended edition/ 235 minutes extended edition

3. Lord of the Rings: Return of the King = 201 minutes/ 251 minutes extended edition/ 236 (special extended blu-ray edition)

Total (using standard editions) = 558 minutes or

9 hours 18 minutes

What could you do instead? In nine hours you could fly from Auckland in New Zealand (the country in which the films were shot) to Hawaii.