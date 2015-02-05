How long does it actually take to watch these famous film franchises?
From Star Wars to Jurassic Park we total up the time it would take to watch all of the movies back-to-back... and consider what could have been achieved in the same amount of time
Looking to have a mammoth weekend of film watching? A day tucked up on the sofa hitting play on sequel after sequel? Well, we've totted up how long some famous franchises would take to watch, plus what else could have actually been achieved in that time...
Lord of the Rings
1. Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of The Ring = 178 minutes/ 208 minutes (special extended edition)/ 223 minutes (including extended credits)
2. Lord of the Rings: Two Towers = 179 minutes/ 223 minutes special extended edition/ 235 minutes extended edition
3. Lord of the Rings: Return of the King = 201 minutes/ 251 minutes extended edition/ 236 (special extended blu-ray edition)
Total (using standard editions) = 558 minutes or
9 hours 18 minutes
What could you do instead? In nine hours you could fly from Auckland in New Zealand (the country in which the films were shot) to Hawaii.