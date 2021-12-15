Acclaimed Italian director Paolo Sorrentino has returned with his most personal film to date – the semi-autobiographical drama The Hand of God.

Advertisement

The film arrives on Netflix this week following a short theatrical run and chronicles the teenage years of a young aspiring filmmaker named Fabietto, who lives in Naples surrounded by eccentric neighbours and extended family – heavily inspired by Sorrentino’s own youth.

As the title would suggest, football legend Diego Maradona plays a key role in the events of the film – read on for everything you need to know about how he’s involved.

How does Netflix film The Hand of God link to Maradona?

In the 1980s, Diego Maradona was regarded as the best footballer on the planet, and so when rumours began to swirl that struggling Italian club Napoli were about to sign him, most of the supporters couldn’t quite believe it.

That incredulity features heavily towards the start of The Hand of God, where the topic of his potential signing is inevitably the first talking point brought up in just about every conversation Fabietto has.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Although the footballer is rarely foregrounded, as Fabietto grows up – and Maradona ushers in a golden era for Napoli – we watch as the footballer continues to play a prominent role in the city.

The Argentine has often been credited with helping to bring residents of Naples together, and we see this clearly at several points, such as when Fabietto and his family cheer him on in an infamous World Cup quarter-final (England fans may wish to look away).

But Maradona’s role in the film actually goes a little deeper than just being a constant background presence: Fabietto’s devotion to following the footballer’s career actually ends up saving his life.

While watching Napoli play against Empoli, a gas leak at the protagonist’s home kills his parents, and he too would likely have died had he not been at the football.

This moment in the film is taken directly from Sorrentino’s own life, and the director has himself credited Maradona with saving his life too – while also referring to him as one of his biggest influences.

“For me, Maradona — besides being what he’s been for many of my generation in that city, a sort of strange divinity – is someone who became what he became, despite everything and everyone,” he recently told Variety.

“Despite his body not being the body of an athlete; despite a social background of extreme poverty. There is no direct analogy between us in this respect. But his perseverance, with all the due differences, was also my perseverance.”

The Hand of God is streaming on Netflix from Wednesday 15th December 2021. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news and features.

Advertisement

This year’s Radio Times Christmas double issue is on sale now, featuring two weeks of TV, film and radio listings, reviews, features and interviews with the stars.