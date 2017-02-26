How can I watch the Oscars live?

Preparations are already underway for the ceremony (Robert Gladden/Ampas)

More like this

Sky Cinema has the UK exclusive with a dedicated Oscars channel, so if you don't have access (which you can also get through NowTV) you will have to follow along on Twitter or get updates online.

11.30pm – Oscars 2017: Preview Live

Alex Zane will host his annual Oscars preview show, inviting guests into the studio to follow the red carpet arrivals and chat about the night ahead – will this be La La Land's year, or will Moonlight pick up the prizes?

1.30am – The 89th Annual Academy Awards

As the awards ceremony kicks off, you will be able to watch live coverage of the Academy Awards, continuing until 5am, when you can finally go to bed. For less hardcore fans there is a repeat on Monday at 8am.

Who is hosting this year's Oscars?

"This is not a prank," Jimmy Kimmel tweeted as he revealed the news that he would be fronting the Oscars for the first time.

He follows in the footsteps of previous hosts Neil Patrick Harris and Ellen DeGeneres. But although this is his first time as host of the Academy awards, Kimmel has already presented several major awards shows including the 2016 and 2012 Emmys, the 2007 ESPYS and the American Music Awards.

He has also hosted post-show special Jimmy Kimmel Live: After the Oscars for several years.

But he has a long way to go if he wants to beat Bob Hope, who hosted the Oscars a record 19 times.

Which celebrities will be presenting the awards?

In no particular order, the actors and actresses who will be handing out the statuettes on Sunday night are: Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, Warren Beatty, Sofia Boutella, Matt Damon, Faye Dunaway, Michael J. Fox, Ryan Gosling, Salma Hayek, Taraji P. Henson, Dev Patel, Seth Rogen, Octavia Spencer, Meryl Streep and Vince Vaughn.

But that's not all! There's also Amy Adams, Riz Ahmed, Javier Bardem, Halle Berry, John Cho, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Dornan, Chris Evans, Gael García Bernal, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Johnson, Dwayne Johnson, Felicity Jones, Brie Larson, Shirley MacLaine, Leslie Mann, Kate McKinnon, Janelle Monáe, David Oyelowo, Mark Rylance, Hailee Steinfeld, Emma Stone, Charlize Theron and Alicia Vikander.

Who will be performing at the Oscars?

Sara Bareilles, John Legend, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Auli'i Cravalho (Moana), Sting and Justin Timberlake are all set to perform.

Who has been nominated?

La La Land's Emma Stone and Jackie's Natalie Portman both have good odds to win in the Best Actress category, where they are competing against Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Ruth Negga (Loving) and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins).

Leading the pack for Best Actor are Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea and Denzel Washington for Fences, but also in the running are Ryan Gosling for La La Land, Viggo Mortensen for Captain Fantastic, and Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge.

The Best Director category will also be hotly contested, with Damien Chazelle a favourite for La La Land. Also in the category are Denis Villeneuve (Arrival), Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge), Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By The Sea) and Barry Jenkins (Moonlight).

The big question of the night will be whether La La Land sweeps the board. The bittersweet musical has a grand total of 14 Oscar nominations, making it one of the three most-nominated films in Academy Awards history. The only other movies to pick up 14 nods are Titanic (1997), which went on to win 10 awards, and All about Eve, which won six.

But Moonlight, Manchester By The Sea and Arrival are nipping at its heels, so who knows what will happen on the night?

There will be 24 categories at the 2017 Oscars – read the full list of nominations here.

Which films are up for Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars?

The Best Picture prize is the most-anticipated award of the evening, with the whole ceremony building up to the big reveal. 336 films were eligible for Best Picture this year, but only 9 have been nominated and just one will triumph.

The films in the running this year are Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge, Hidden Figures, Lion, Moonlight, Fences, Hell or High Water, La La Land and Manchester by the Sea.

Here are all the trailers for the Best Picture nominees:

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Fences

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Advertisement

Watch the Oscars live with a Now TV Sky Cinema month pass for £9.99