“Primarily it felt like one too many possible opinions,” Markus told the LA Times.

“We didn't want him to take one side or the other, because that's not his place in the universe. And then we didn't want another, ‘Is he still with the government? Is he opposed to the government but supporting the government?’ It got to be the potential for a lot more polemic discussion that the movie did not have room for.”

He added: “He's the guy who put it together. He's been the sort of parent figure to the Avengers. Let the parent go away, and see if the kids can handle this. See if the kids can be who they're supposed to be without that governing voice. Um... and they didn't do that good of a job.”

However, the pair also revealed that fans probably wouldn’t have to wait too long to see Fury back in action, with the character almost certainly slated to appear in the two-part Avengers: Infinity War released in 2018 and 2019.

“Don’t you assume you’ll see everybody in the ‘Infinity Wars?’” McFeely joked.

“It’s probably all hands on deck,” McFeely confirmed.

