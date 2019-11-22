He said: “I probably could have prepared better. I remember the director, Martin Campbell, saying, ‘Looking a little chubby there, Henry.’ I didn’t know how to train or diet. And I’m glad Martin said something, because I respond well to truth. It helps me get better.”

Of course, the role ultimately went to Daniel Craig, who is currently suiting up to play Bond for the fifth and final time in 2020's No Time To Die.

Fortunately, things worked out for Cavill too as the actor won the role of Superman not long after his Bond rejection, portraying the character in three films altogether. Meanwhile, later this year he will play fantasy icon Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's epic new drama series The Witcher.

More like this

He continued: “I’m representing important characters here, I don’t want to be a dumpy Geralt or a fat Superman.”

Advertisement

The actor's formidable physique has since become instrumental to the roles he takes on, such as the intimidating CIA agent August Walker in 2018's acclaimed Mission: Impossible - Fallout.