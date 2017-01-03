Last week, eager fans got their first hint at the former Harry Potter star singing in the live action remake of the film after audio of a Belle doll in a toy shop went viral.

Watson stars as Belle in the film, while former Downton Abbey actor Dan Stevens plays the Beast.

The trailer for the movie become the most-viewed in a single day in November last year.

It clocked up a total of 127.6 million views across all digital platforms when it was released, and puts it ahead of Fifty Shades Darker’s 114 million views and Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ 112 million.

Beauty and the Beast will be released on 17th March 2017