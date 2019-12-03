Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter)

The boy wizard has kept a somewhat lower profile since hanging up his wand in 2011. In the last decade, however, he took on notable roles in the horror film The Woman in Black and monster movie Victor Frankenstein, and even made a return to magic in Now You See Me 2.

Additionally, he has tried his hand at stage acting, famously in Equus in 2007, and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Broadway, 2011.

More recently, he played an – umm! – talkative flatulent corpse in Swiss Army Man (2016), and starred in Playmobil: The Movie (2018).

Emma Watson (Hermione Granger)

After playing teacher's pet Hermione, Emma Watson went on to attend Brown University where she studied English Literature. She graduated five years later (in 2014) having taken two semesters off to account for filming projects.

Since then, she has worked as an activist and a UN ambassador, and kept her acting career going strong as well. She starred as Belle in Beauty in the Beast in 2017, and will feature as Meg in the upcoming adaptation of Little Women.

Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)

After a few quiet years, Rupert Grint returned to our screens, starring in several TV shows, such as Sick Note, The ABC Murders and Snatch – a series based on the Guy Ritchie film, which Grint also produces.

He will soon be joining the streaming wars as a main character in M. Night Shyamalan's creepy upcoming Apple TV+ series, Servant.

Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom)

Once known as the clumsy, introverted Neville Longbottom, Matthew Lewis has gone on to star in renowned films such as Me Before You and Terminal.

He has also appeared in a number of TV shows, including Death in Paradise and Ripper Street.

Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood)

Luna Lovegood actress Evanna Lynch has taken on a few more screen roles since her Harry Potter days, starring in Sky1's Sinbad and recently, in Jason Mewes' film Madness in the Method.

She has also worked as an activist for veganism and animal rights and competed on Dancing With The Stars (the US version of Strictly) in 2018, coming third.

Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy)

The magical bad boy has an impressive film CV to date, having gone on to play another bully in Rise of The Planet of the Apes and the investigator Julian Albert in The Flash. He even featured in a James Arthur music video.

In his most recent film, Ophelia, Tom Felton starred alongside Daisy Ridley.

Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley)

Since playing Harry Potter's love interest, Bonnie Wright has appeared in Sweat, How (Not) to Rob a Train and 2018's A Christmas Carol.

She has also worked behind the camera, writing and directing short film Separate We Come, Separate We Go.

Harry Melling (Dudley Dursley)

He played the bratty first cousin of Harry, Dudley Dursley, and since the film series, Harry Melling has continued to enjoy career success.

He took on the role of a limbless thespian in the Coen Brothers film The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and had a rather busy night one Sunday last month, appearing in both War of the Worlds and His Dark Materials.

Robert Pattinson (Cedric Diggory)

You might remember this one.

Since his one-off appearance in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Pattinson found global fame (and admirers) in the Twilight franchise, playing vampire heartthrob Edward Cullen.

He went on to win critical acclaim for smaller films, including The Lighthouse, and will soon be suiting up as the title character in Christopher Nolan's The Batman.