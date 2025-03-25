After playing a key part in Joker: Folie à Deux last year, his next big screen role is a slightly daunting one: portraying iconic actor Richard Burton in a new film about his early days, which also stars Toby Jones and Lesley Manville.

Of course, Burton is one of the most legendary thespians ever produced on these shores, and so it's no surprise that Lawtey already held him in high esteem prior to taking on the role, as he explained in this week's issue of Radio Times magazine.

He said: "I went through a phase of studying actors like Richard Burton when I was at drama school [he attended the Drama Centre in London]. Richard always burns off the screen.

Sponsored by Vue Save up to 30% on the latest releases at Vue in 2025 Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, as RadioTimes.com readers can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less. Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have a RadioTimes.com account. It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm. Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as a RadioTimes.com member. Save up to 30% with Vue Pass

"Last year I saw The Motive and the Cue, a play about Richard’s relationship with Sir John Gielgud when they were doing Hamlet on Broadway," he added. "I watched it, loved it, became mildly obsessed with Richard and a few weeks later, by chance, I was asked to audition for Mr Burton."

After he was cast, he naturally undertook further research, but he explained he "was selective in what I read" owing to the particular focus of the film.

"We weren’t covering the hellraising years, so I had to be careful not to get too fascinated with what happened after our story finished," he said.

"We wanted the DNA of that in our film, but it’s not the story we’re telling. Anyway, you could never make a film of Richard’s whole life; what he packed into it was staggering."

Harry Lawtey as Richard Burton in Mr Burton. Icon Film Distribution

One aspect of research that was especially helpful to Lawtey was meeting Burton's daughter Kate Burton – herself an established star of dramas such as Grey's Anatomy and Scandal – who served as a consultant on the film.

"I had barely come to terms with getting the role when I was asked if I’d like to meet her!" he explained. "I was feeling the burden of playing an iconic person, a Welsh national hero. It’s not the same gig as playing a fictional character; as an actor you can be bad, but you can’t be wrong.

"I had to take ownership of Richard, but then I met Kate and thought, 'He’s not mine at all; he belongs to you!' We had some special conversations on set. She was so generous with his spirit and memory."

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.

Mr Burton is released in UK cinemas on Friday 4th April 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.