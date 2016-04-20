Harrison Ford’s Star Wars injury helped save The Force Awakens, says JJ Abrams
Huh?
If you thought the success of Star Wars: The Force Awakens was all down to months of meticulous planning, careful scheduling and blueprints drawn up by director JJ Abrams, then you’d be wrong – because according to the man himself he owes a lot of what made the film great to Harrison Ford’s broken leg, which was injured when a door on set unexpectedly crushed it.
“When I was on the set of the Millennium Falcon and we started to do work with Rey and Finn, the first time we did it, it didn’t work at all,” Abrams told the crowd at the Tribeca film festival (via io9).
“It was much more contentious. I didn’t direct it right. It was set up all wrong, and when Harrison Ford got injured—which was a very scary day—we ended up having a few weeks off, and it was during that time that I really got to look at what we had done and rewrite quite a bit of that relationship.
“So when we came back to work again, we actually just reshot from the ground up, those scenes. It was an amazingly helpful thing to get these two characters to where they needed to be.”
We’re not sure if Ford, who told RadioTimes.com that the nasty accident was his “most memorable” day on set, would necessarily agree…
More like this
Star Wars: The Force Awakens is available on DVD now