“It was much more contentious. I didn’t direct it right. It was set up all wrong, and when Harrison Ford got injured—which was a very scary day—we ended up having a few weeks off, and it was during that time that I really got to look at what we had done and rewrite quite a bit of that relationship.

“So when we came back to work again, we actually just reshot from the ground up, those scenes. It was an amazingly helpful thing to get these two characters to where they needed to be.”

We’re not sure if Ford, who told RadioTimes.com that the nasty accident was his “most memorable” day on set, would necessarily agree…

More like this

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is available on DVD now