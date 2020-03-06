Here's everything you need to know about the film...

When is Greyhound released in UK cinemas?

The film had originally been slated for an 8th May release - but that has been pushed back to the 12th July in the US, so it seems likely that the UK will also get it around the same time.

What is Greyhound about?

Hanks' first war movie since Saving Private Ryan in 1998, Greyhound is based on the 1955 novel The Good Shepherd by CS Forester and focuses on a US Navy commander, Ernest Krause, during the Battle of the Atlantic, towards the midpoint of World War Two.

On his first war-time assignment, the commander is tasked with leading a multi-national escort group as they defend a convoy of merchant ships - with submarines attacking.

The films title comes from the radio code name for the destroyer, USS KEELING, that Krause is given command of.

Who is in the Greyhound cast?

Hanks leads the cast as Krause, but a number of other well-known stars also feature in supporting roles.

This is England and Line of Duty star Stephen Graham, who was most recently seen on the big screen in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, features as do Daredevil star Rob Morgan and Mexican actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

Meanwhile Elisabeth Shue (Leaving Las Vegas) stars as Krause's wife Eva and Devin Druid of 13 Reasons Why plays a character called Wallace.

Directorial duties are taken on by Aaron Schneider, whose previous work includes 2009 feature Get Low and the Oscar winning short film Two Soldiers.

Is there a Greyhound trailer?

Indeed there is - the first trailer arrived in March 2020. You can watch it below...