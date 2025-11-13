The first trailer has been unveiled for Kate Winslet’s Christmas film Goodbye June, marking the Oscar-winning actor's directorial debut.

Ad

The Netflix film, which will be released on the streaming platform on 24th December, revolves around the trials of a dysfunctional family in the UK over the festive holidays.

"It’s nearly Christmas when an unexpected turn in their mother’s health thrusts four adult siblings, and their exasperating father, into chaos as they navigate messy family dynamics in the face of potential loss," the official plot synopsis reads.

"But their quick-witted mother, June, orchestrates her decline on her own terms – with biting humour, blunt honesty, and a lot of love."

The trailer gives fans a look at the emotional and heartwarming scenes. "I love you all so much. But I love you twice as much when you love each other," Mirren’s character June says.

You can watch the trailer for yourself below:

The starry cast for Goodbye June includes Helen Mirren, Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall and Winslet herself.

The movie was written by Winslet’s son, Joe Anders, with the pair having recently collaborated on projects such as Lee and I Am Ruth.

Winslet is also producing alongside Kate Solomon.

Read more:

Goodbye June will be released in select UK cinemas on 12th December and on Netflix on Wednesday 24th December.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.