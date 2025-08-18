The studio previously said it will offer a "fresh" take on the franchise while also honouring the "legacy of this iconic character".

In a new interview with Saga Magazine, Mirren said: "I’m such a feminist, but James Bond has to be a guy."

She continued: "You can’t have a woman. It just doesn’t work. James Bond has to be James Bond, otherwise it becomes something else."

The Oscar-winning actress is currently appearing opposite former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan in Netflix's adaptation of The Thursday Murder Club, in which she portrays a retired spy.

Brosnan also suggested that a male actor should succeed Daniel Craig in the role, before adding that he was excited to "see a whole new exuberance and life for this character".

Mirren has previously spoken out against a female James Bond, telling The Standard: "The whole series of James Bond, it was not my thing. It really wasn’t. I never liked James Bond. I never liked the way women were in James Bond. The whole concept of James Bond is drenched and born out of profound sexism."

She added that she would rather see "real stories about extraordinary women who’ve worked in that world".

