Nabbing the Best Director and Best Feature prizes for his debut solo feature, Peele is now in a decent position for the Oscars – for the last few years, the Independent Spirit Best Feature has gone on to win Best Picture – and his win was hugely popular with the audience.

"Our truths are the most powerful weapons we have against the lies in this world," Peele said in his acceptance speech.

"We believed that because this is a movie that no one had seen before, we knew it had to exist."

And while many of the other awards went to the usual suspects – Frances McDormand continued her run of Best Actor wins, accompanied by unbeatable supporting actors Sam Rockwell and Allison Janney in their own categories – there was also a bit of a twist in the Best Actor prize, which went to Call Me By Your Name’s Timothée Chalamet (who had co-star Armie Hammer on FaceTime during the ceremony).

While he’s also nominated for the Academy Award in the same category, this is Chalamet’s first big win in the awards season thus far. If he did win the Oscar, he’d be the youngest ever Best Actor recipient but if not, he did at least spent a night being teased for his name and dress sense.

And if all that wasn’t enough, the night was made even greater with a special performance from Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andy Samberg, where he played The Breakfast Club’s Judd Nelson (yes, really) singing a special version of Don’t You Forget About Me.

In the song Samberg begged the guests like Saoirse Ronan, Greta Gerwig and Kumail Nanjiani to keep making independent film, dodging the lucrative offers of major studios and warning off superheroes from trying to make off with Ethan Hawke.

“Don’t you forget about us, Saoirse don’t leave, don’t put your face upon a bus,” he crooned. “Timothée Chalamet, if you stay indie, we’ll pronounce it the pretentious way. Jordan and Kumail don’t go and fall for the seductive dancin’ of the studios.”

He concluded: “The moral of the story is go make that f—in’ money, say ta ta, ta ta Greta, ta ta Greta, have fun directing Lady Godzilla!”

Beat THAT, Oscars. A full list of the winners can be read below.

Best feature

"Get Out" (WINNER)

"Call Me by Your Name"

"The Florida Project"

"Lady Bird"

"The Rider"

Best first feature

"Ingrid Goes West" (WINNER)

"Columbus"

"Menashe"

"Oh Lucy!"

"Patti Cake$"

Best female lead

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" (WINNER)

Salma Hayek, "Beatriz at Dinner"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Shinobu Terajima, "Oh Lucy!"

Regina Williams, "Life and Nothing More"

Best male lead

Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name" (WINNER)

Harris Dickinson, "Beach Rats"

James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Robert Pattinson, "Good Time"

Best supporting female

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya" (WINNER)

Holly Hunter, "The Big Sick"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Lois Smith, "Marjorie Prime"

Taliah Lennice Webster, "Good Time"

Best supporting male

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri" (WINNER)

Nnamdi Asomugha, "Crown Heights"

Armie Hammer, "Call Me by Your Name"

Barry Keoghan, "The Killing of a Sacred Deer"

Benny Safdie, "Good Time"

Best Director

Jordan Peele, "Get Out" (WINNER)

Sean Baker, "The Florida Project"

Jonas Carpignano, "A Ciambra"

Luca Guadagnino, "Call Me by Your Name"

Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, "Good Time"

Chloe Zhao, "The Rider"

Best Screenplay

Greta Gerwig, "Lady Bird" (WINNER)

Azazel Jacobs, "The Lovers"

Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Jordan Peele, "Get Out"

Mike White, "Beatriz at Dinner"

Best first screenplay

Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, "The Big Sick" (WINNER)

Kris Avedisian, "Donald Cried"

Ingrid Jungermann, "Women Who Kill"

Kogonada, "Columbus"

David Branson Smith, Matt Spicer, "Ingrid Goes West"

Best cinematography

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, "Call Me by Your Name" (WINNER)

Thimios Bakatakis, "The Killing of a Sacred Deer"

Elisha Christian, "Columbus"

Hélène Louvart, "Beach Rats"

Joshua James Richards, "The Rider"

Best editing

Tatiana S. Riegel, "I, Tonya" (WINNER)

Ronald Bronstein, "Benny Safdie, Good Time"

Walter Fasano, "Call Me by Your Name"

Alex O'Flinn, "The Rider"

Gregory Plotkin, "Get Out"

Best documentary

"Faces Places" (WINNER)

"The Departure"

"Last Men in Aleppo"

"Motherland"

"Quest"

John Cassavetes Award

Given to the best feature made for under $500,000.

"Life and Nothing More" (WINNER)

"Dayveon"

"A Ghost Story"

"Most Beautiful Island"

"The Transfiguration"

Robert Altman Award

Given to one film's director, casting director and ensemble cast

"Mudbound" (WINNER)

Director: Dee Rees

Casting Directors: Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram

Ensemble Cast: Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan

Best international film

"A Fantastic Woman" (WINNER)

"BPM (Beats Per Minute)

"I Am Not a Witch"

"Lady Macbeth"

"Loveless"

Inaugural Bonnie Award

Chloé Zhao (WINNER)

So Yong Kim

Lynn Shelton

