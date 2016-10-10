"With Gene Roddenberry's shows you can see beyond the surface action-adventure, the surface humour and entertainment," Takei told RadioTimes.com.

"You were able to also guess at 'Oh, that's what they're talking about: it's the Cold War or it's climate change'. Star Trek IV [The Voyage Home] was not just about our flashing back in time to San Francisco in the 20th century, it was about the key role that whales play in our environmental chain.

"That is what made Gene Roddenberry's Star Trek so enriching and so challenging – you look for that additional dimension. With the rebooted films, it's just that surface entertainment."

