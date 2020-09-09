Josh Gad will return to voice the beloved snowman, while the project is helmed by Trent Correy, who served as an animation supervisor for Olaf in Frozen 2, and Dan Abraham, a veteran story artist who was responsible for Olaf’s When I Am Older musical sequence in Frozen 2.

Meanwhile Nicole Hearon, who was an associate producer on Frozen 2 and Moana, and Peter Del Vecho, a producer of Frozen 2, Frozen and the upcoming Raya and the Last Dragon, produce the short - which will be available on Disney+ from October 23rd 2020.

Correy said: "This is an idea that started to form when I was an animator on the first Frozen.

“Dan Abraham and I are so grateful and excited to have had the opportunity to direct this short, working with our incredible colleagues at Walt Disney Animation Studios.”

Abraham added: “Josh Gad gives one of the great animated voice performances as Olaf through the Frozen’ films. To have the opportunity to work with him in the recording booth was such a privilege and career highlight.”

As well as his appearances in both Frozen films, Olaf was also previously the star of another short, titled Olaf's Frozen Adventure, which followed the snowman and the other Frozen characters including Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and Sven as they spent Christmas together.

Once Upon a Snowman debuts on Disney+ on 23rd October 2020. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £59.99 a year (or £5.99 a month). Check out our list of the best TV shows on Disney+ and see what else is on with our TV Guide.