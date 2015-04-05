Wait, who's that? Just Goofy and Donald Duck chilling out underwater in The Little Mermaid. I know, hundreds of watches, never noticed...

Finding Nemo

Here's Monsters, Inc's Mike Wazowski taking a swim across the credits of Finding Nemo. Slow day at the Monsters, Inc office obviously.

Frozen

As if Frozen hadn't given us enough – the songs, the dress, Olaf – Disney went and hid a fun little disclaimer in its credits. Nobody wants anyone getting confused about their feelings on boogers after all.

Iron Man

What's that we spy on Tony Stark's desk? Why, it looks like ol'Iron Man isn't just busy with his own suit, he's also mocking up a Captain America shield, too. Because having them together in the Avengers films isn't enough.

A113

Pixar has a long-running inside joke that sees the number A113 hidden in almost every film, whether it's on a box or a number plate. It's a tradition among the animators as it's the number of their classroom at the California Institute of the Arts where they studied.

Raiders of the Lost Arc

Watch closely as Harrison Ford unearths ancient hieroglyphics in Raiders of the Lost Arc and you'll spot a couple of familiar droids. Yes, that's R2-D2 and C-3PO hidden among the inscriptions. The Force truly is strong in this one.

The Departed

There's plenty of killing to keep you occupied in Martin Scorsese's The Departed. But if your eyes did wander, you may have noticed the letter X following around those about to, well, depart. It's said to be an homage to Scarface, which did the same thing, although much more obviously. So if you see an X, they're a goner...

Fight Club

There's a coffee cup in every scene of Fight Club, according to director David Fincher. In fact, there's an entire Tumblr page dedicated to finding every coffee cup. The exception, apparently, is when a coffee shop gets destroyed.

Guardians of the Galaxy

There are so many Easter Eggs in Guardians of the Galaxy, you probably need to watch it multiple times to catch them all (good excuse, right?). Here's a handy six minute-long video rounding them all up.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HThP0bbWYUk

Iron Man

Back with Tony Stark whose ringtone is a nod to the 1966 cartoon's opening theme.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1UXOJ3IACj4

Tron

Pac-Man has just made his way into Google maps (really). But he'd already made a cameo in 1982's Tron, chomping his way through some yellow dots in a diagram aboard Sark's battlecruiser.

Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace

Ready for this? Keep an eye on the left hand corner and you'll spy a certain extra-terrestrial. In fact, there's a whole group of E.T., just chilling in the senate. Is this who he was trying to phone?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OAPUGq0VGWg

Jurassic Park

Director Steven Spielberg gave himself a high five (a self five, if you will) in Jurassic Park, by giving Jaws a little cameo. You'll have to look closely on Nedry's left screen to spot it. As if one killer animal wasn't enough, eh?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RPskKr5zktQ

