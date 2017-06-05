Three Men in a Boat ★★★★

12 noon-1.50pm Talking Pictures TV

Advertisement

Now that Talking Pictures TV has been added to our magazine listings, what better way of illustrating the nostalgia channel’s unique offering than a rare airing of this bucolic British comedy starring Laurence Harvey, Jimmy Edwards and David Tomlinson. Based on the 1889 novel by Jerome K Jerome, it sees a trio of blazered Victorian gents row up the Thames to Oxford with adorable dog Montmorency. Maritime slapstick, inclement weather, picnics, bickering and romantic entanglements ensue. And at one point, we see love-interest Shirley Eaton decorously having a bath. A perfect advert for Talking Pictures TV and an antidote to our more complex modern times.