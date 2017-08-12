8.00-10.20pm ITV2

Ryan Gosling’s pick-up artist takes Emma Stone back to his apartment and, true to the over-talkative way of young people in American romantic comedies, she starts over-thinking the whole thing until he takes off his shirt. “Seriously? It’s like you’re Photoshopped!” she remarks of his rippling torso. “What happens now, like, logistically?” Yes, this is just that kind of film: hip, modern, permissive, self-reflexive and smartly funny. In Dan Fogelman’s interwoven script, middle-aged Steve Carell moves out of the marital home after his wife Julianne Moore cheats on him. He takes pulling advice from Gosling, then pulls Marisa Tomei, who turns out to be the teacher of his and Moore’s son. Directed in a loose-limbed style by tag-team Glenn Ficarra and John Requa (I Love You Phillip Morris), you can see why the film was a hit, and it catches the Gosling and Stone chemistry that blossomed in La La Land.

