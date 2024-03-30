As per The Hollywood Reporter, Nisha Ganatra (Welcome to Chippendales) will direct the Freaky Friday sequel, with Andrew Gunn returning to produce the movie.

What's more, the publication says that Curtis and Lohan are in negotiations to reprise their roles as the mother and daughter who find themselves switching bodies and lives in the 2003 film.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in Freaky Friday. Disney Enterprises Inc

While it hasn't been officially confirmed if they will be making a return, things seem likely as Curtis recently posted a photo on Instagram of the two from the original movie, with the caption of a green tick emoji.

This, of course, sent fans into overdrive in the comments, with one commenting: "Ah Freaky Friday 2!?!?! The subtle hints, I'm freaking out! Yes!!!"

In another post, Curtis shared a photo of her and Lohan in what appears to be the present day and tagged Disney and Disney Studios in the caption, heavily suggesting they're on board!

Curtis hasn't been shy of sharing her interest about returning to the film once more. In an interview with the New York Times in 2023, the Halloween actress said: "Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there's a movie to be made.'"

Lohan has also shared her interest about a sequel in recent years and told the Times: "Jamie and I are both open to that, so we're leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore."

