Now, it appears that his new film Napoleon is the latest to fall into the same category, with an extended four-hour version of the recently released movie apparently already on the way.

Read on for everything you need to know about the four-hour cut of Napoleon.

Is there a four-hour cut of Napoleon?

Yes – Ridley Scott has been clear that, in addition to the version which has now been released in cinemas, he had made a much longer cut of the film, which he hopes will soon be available.

Scott first announced the "fantastic” extended version in an interview with Empire back in September, explaining that it would devote more time to Napoleon's relationship with Empress Joséphine, as played in the film by Vanessa Kirby.

Meanwhile, he later revealed to Total Film magazine that he'd cut this version down from four-and-a-half hours to a slightly shorter four-hours-and-10-minute runtime.

He said: "What will happen is, we’ll screen [the theatrical cut] first with Sony, and then it has its run, and then the perfect thing is that [the director’s cut] goes to streaming."

It's not yet clear when exactly the extended edition will actually arrive on Apple TV+, but as alluded to above it won't be until after the film has enjoyed a theatrical run.

We're therefore extremely unlikely to see the Director's Cut before the end of 2023, with the earliest we can probably hope for sometime in spring 2024.

We'll update this page as and when any more information becomes available.

