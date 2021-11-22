Blade Runner TV series in development from Ridley Scott

He’s seen things you people wouldn’t believe.

Now director Sir Ridley Scott has confirmed that a television series based on his cult classic sci-fi film Blade Runner is in development.

Set in a dystopian Los Angeles during the 21st century, Blade Runner is based on the novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by iconic sci-fi author Philip K Dick.

The film and novel follow a detective who hunts down androids known as Replicants, with these agents being nicknamed ‘blade runners’.

Now speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Monday (November 22), Scott said: “We [have already] written the pilot for Blade Runner and the [show’s] bible. So, we’re already presenting Blade Runner as a TV show, the first 10 hours.”

So, it seems the series is already well along in its development but it is unknown what the series will tackle.

The original Blade Runner film was released in 1982 but received later re-releases with different cuts of the film.

It starred Harrison Ford as the protagonist Rick Deckard, while Rutger Hauer starred as the replicant Roy Batty and Sean Young appeared as Deckard’s love interest, an android named Rachael.

Scott produced a much-belated sequel film entitled Blade Runner 2049 which was released in 2017 and saw Ford reprise his role as Deckard opposite the likes of Ryan Gosling, No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, Robin Wright, Sylvia Hoeks and Jared Leto.

The critically-acclaimed sequel was directed by Denis Villeneuve, who released his latest sci-fi epic Dune in October, with a sequel to that movie already confirmed.

Meanwhile, Scott also confirmed to the BBC that the much-touted TV series set in the Alien universe is still in development, with a pilot script written and a series “bible” completed with a plan for eight to ten hours of content.

Noah Hawley is the showrunner for the series, which is currently in development at cable channel FX, with it being confirmed to be set on Earth.

FX boss John Landgraf announced the project last year, with FX teasing: “Expect a scary thrill ride set not too far in the future here on Earth. By blending both the timeless horror of the first Alien film with the non-stop action of the second, it’s going to be a scary thrill ride that will blow people back in their seats.”

The Alien film series has consisted of Alien (1979), Aliens (1986), Alien 3 (1992), Alien: Resurrection (1997), Prometheus (2012), and Alien: Covenant (2017).

There have also been the crossover films Alien vs Predator (2004) and Alien vs Predator: Requiem (2007).

Scott directed the first film in the franchise followed by the prequel films Prometheus and Alien: Covenant.

The director has two films out in cinemas in 2021: the historical drama The Last Duel and the crime epic House of Gucci.

House of Gucci is out in cinemas on 26th November 2021.

