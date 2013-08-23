If you're in the area, why not pop along for a look up close? For now, we celebrate these wonderful achievements by remembering some of the best movie car park scenes of all time:

[warning: some clips contain violence]:

1. Get Carter murder

Many scenes from the legendary 1971 gangster flick, directed Mike Hodges, were shot at Trinity Square in Gateshead. In this one, Jack Carter (Michael Caine) throws Cliff Brumby (Bryan Mosley) off the top of the multi-storey. Although the real car park has been demolished, bits of the original building are still around. Fans bought pieces of rubble from the site when they heard it was being torn down.

More like this

2. Highlander sword fight

Connor MacLeod of the Clan MacLeod (Christopher Lambert) faces off against fellow immortal Fasil in the car park beneath New York's Madison Square Gardens. A sword fight to the death sees Fasil lose his head and Connor experience the unique sensation known as The Quickening. There can be only one!

3. Death Proof foot fetish

As the Gear Head Girls from the movie take a pit stop at a supermarket the wide-angle camera shows off the iconic muscle car of Quentin Tarantino's grindhouse tribute and the film changes from colour into black and white. During the black and white scene, psychotic Stuntman Mike notices that Abernathy (Rosario Dawson) is taking a nap in the back of the car with her feet sticking out of the window – Mike wanders over to get a cheap kick. He creepily strokes her foot and then licks his finger, before she realises what's going on.

Visit the Deep South with Radio Times Travel, see here for our global holidays

4. Kill Bill Pussy Wagon

The Bride (played by Uma Thurman) in the first instalment of Tarantino's kung fu film, wakes to find herself in hospital having been abused by the staff while she was in a coma. After getting revenge on perpetrator Buck, she steals his car keys, makes her way to the hospital car park via wheelchair, finds a yellow truck with 'Pussy Wagon' splashed across the back and gets in. Here, using mind over matter, she attempts to get her paralised legs to work "Wiggle. Your. Big. Toe." she says.

5. Twilight: Bella realises Edward is not human

The car park outside Forks High School is where Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) realises that Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) has super powers. She's standing at her car as a van skids through the car park on frozen ice. Before it crashes into her, Edward speeds over from the other side of the car park and stops it.

Advertisement

Go on holiday and visit a famous car park with Radio Times Travel, see here for our global holidays