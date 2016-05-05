Yes, that’s a version of Han’s blaster from the original 1977 Star Wars movie, accompanied by the sort of strong pun work all too absent from the work of George Lucas thus far, and it makes us hopeful that this movie could actually turn out to be a lot of fun.

Still, there’s one essential caveat – if there’s a Greedo prequel also in the works, they better make sure that Han Solo shoots first.

The untitled Han Solo movie will be released in 2018