First teaser of Han Solo film tweeted by director
When it comes to Star Wars, he always shoots first
We still don’t know which young actor will be filling Harrison Ford’s vest in the upcoming Han Solo prequel movie (it’s probably one of these guys), but the Star Wars spin-off seems to be gearing up for a start any day now.
In fact, if it was up to Chris Miller (co-directing with 21/22 Jump Street and The Lego Movie partner Phil Lord) they’d probably have made that metaphorical jump to lightspeed already, if this excited tweet is anything to go by.
Yes, that’s a version of Han’s blaster from the original 1977 Star Wars movie, accompanied by the sort of strong pun work all too absent from the work of George Lucas thus far, and it makes us hopeful that this movie could actually turn out to be a lot of fun.
Still, there’s one essential caveat – if there’s a Greedo prequel also in the works, they better make sure that Han Solo shoots first.
The untitled Han Solo movie will be released in 2018