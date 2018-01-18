Efron tweeted a behind the scenes photo recreating Bundy’s mug shot, with the caption: “Meet Ted.”

Extremely Wicked is told from the perspective of Bundy's girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer, who for years continued her relationship with Bundy and was in denial about the killings.

Lily Collins is starring as Kloepfer, and she too shared a photo in character captioned: “Meet Liz…”

John Malkovich will play Edward Cowart, the judge who presided over Bundy's trial and gave him the death sentence.

The thriller is directed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger (Paradise Lost trilogy and Metallica: Some Kind of Monster).