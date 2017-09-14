It does not look like the encounter ends well for him, to put it mildly.

Ballerina Dominika Egorova has been recruited to "Sparrow School", a Russian intelligence service where she's been trained to use her body as a weapon. But will she stay loyal to her employers?

Based on the novel by Jason Matthews and directed by Francis Lawrence, Red Sparrow has an all-star cast including Jeremy Irons, Matthias Schoenaerts, Ciaran Hinds, Joely Richardson, Mary Louise Parker and Charlotte Rampling.

More like this

Advertisement

Red Sparrow will be released in March 2018