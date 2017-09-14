First look at Jennifer Lawrence in glamorous new spy film Red Sparrow
The spy movie stars Jennifer Lawrence as Russian agent Dominika Egorova, with Joel Edgerton as CIA officer Nathaniel Nash
The dark trailer for spy movie Red Sparrow is here - and Jennifer Lawrence is both thrilling and chilling.
The Hunger Games star plays a Russian spy who falls for a CIA officer (Joel Edgerton) and considers becoming a double agent. Opening on a hotel room, we see Lawrence's character Dominika Egorova sitting bolt upright in a hotel room, sipping from a whisky glass - when a man walks in and orders her to take off her dress.
It does not look like the encounter ends well for him, to put it mildly.
Ballerina Dominika Egorova has been recruited to "Sparrow School", a Russian intelligence service where she's been trained to use her body as a weapon. But will she stay loyal to her employers?
Based on the novel by Jason Matthews and directed by Francis Lawrence, Red Sparrow has an all-star cast including Jeremy Irons, Matthias Schoenaerts, Ciaran Hinds, Joely Richardson, Mary Louise Parker and Charlotte Rampling.
Red Sparrow will be released in March 2018