First footage of The Force Awakens table read will give Star Wars fans the chills
Here’s where it all began
As Star Wars: The Force Awakens gradually leaves cinemas and its DVD release inches closer, more and more details are being released about its behind-the-scenes process, from deleted scenes to what the film-makers would do differently.
And now a really behind-the-scenes behind-the-scenes moment has been revealed – a short clip of the original cast gathering and script reading, which so excited us all just over two years ago.
More of the reading will be available to see when the DVD and digital releases come out next month, but for now we can just enjoy the sensation of looking back to a time when we didn’t know what a Kylo Ren or a Starkiller base were, and thought Han Solo would be around for ever. Good times.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens will be released for digital download on 1st April and the DVD will be available from 14th April