The problem? In hugging Rey, Leia seemed to completely ignore Chewie (Peter Mayhew), Han’s loyal companion for decades and who probably needed a consoling cuddle a bit more than a girl who’d known the smuggler for a glorified long weekend.

“That was probably one of the mistakes I made in that,” Abrams admitted to SlashFilm.

“My thinking at the time was that Chewbacca, despite the pain he was feeling, was focused on trying to save Finn and getting him taken care of. So I tried to have Chewbacca go off with him and focus on Rey, and then have Rey find Leia and Leia find Rey.

“The idea being that both of them being strong with the Force and never having met, would know about each other — that Leia would have been told about her beyond what we saw onscreen and Rey of course would have learned about Leia. And that reunion would be a meeting and a reunion all in one, and a sort of commiseration of their mutual loss.”

However, Abrams says that he now realises the particular blocking of the scene looked odd, and could have been avoided by not having Chewie pass by Leia.

“Had Chewbacca not been where he was, you probably wouldn’t have thought of it,” he said.

“But because he was right there, passed by Leia, it felt almost like a slight, which was definitely not the intention.”

First he didn’t get a medal in A New Hope, and now this – we’re betting Chewie is getting pretty sick of directors making such Wookie mistakes.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is still in selected cinemas now