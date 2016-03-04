Why is Adam Driver’s Ren on board (nostalgia?), and why is he raspily saying his Dad’s name? We’re not sure, but hopefully we’ll find out when the DVD is released next month.

Other highlights from the trailer include some lightsaber tricks from Daisy Ridley, the old-school puppeteering and new-school green screening that brought BB-8 to life (both below) and Adam Driver’s cool fake lightsaber.

If anything we’re even more madly excited for this DVD than we were beforehand.

More like this

It’s almost as if they planned it like that…

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Force Awakens will be available for digital download on 11th April, with the DVD released on 18th April