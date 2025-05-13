Of course, with the new film on the way, now is a better time than ever to relive all of the previous entries – or perhaps even to watch them for the first time – by embarking on a movie marathon with perhaps a higher kill count than any movie marathon you've done before.

If you're considering doing just that, you might be wondering what order you should watch the films in: should you go for release order, or opt for chronological timeline order?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to plan your Final Destination marathon, including full details of where you can watch each entry in the franchise.

The easiest – and as far as we're concerned, most sensible – way to watch the Final Destination films is simply in the order they were first released in cinemas, beginning with the first film in 2000 and building up to the most recent entry in 2025.

Although the films don't perfectly follow in chronological order (more on that below), this option certainly makes the most sense if you are watching the films for the first time, given that certain references will be easier to understand if you watch them this way.

Here are the movies in release date order:

Final Destination (2000) Final Destination 2 (2003) Final Destination 3 (2006) The Final Destination (2009) Final Destination 5 (2011) Final Destination: Bloodlines (2025)

How to watch the Final Destination films in chronological timeline order

If you fancy doing something a little bit different, you might want to mix it up by watching the films in the order of the events depicted in the films – although we'd recommend only doing this if you've already seen them all before.

While, for the most part, the timeline follows chronologically in release order, there is one major exception to this rule: in a late twist, the fifth entry – Final Destination 5 – is revealed to be a prequel to the first film, ending at almost the exact moment where the original begins.

It is not made clear at any point earlier in the film that this is a prequel – with that reveal saved for late in the runtime – and as such, it's only really worth watching this one first if you're already aware where it ends, allowing you to then follow it immediately with Final Destination.

The newest film in the franchise – Final Destination Bloodlines – complicates things a little further in that it includes both the earliest and latest moments in the timeline.

That's because the premonition scene, which lead character Stefani experiences in a dram from the perspective of her reclusive grandmother, occurs in 1968, with the remainder of the film then switching to the present day, save for a few flashbacks to that earlier premonition.

Still, it would obviously be ridiculous to watch the premonition scene as a standalone before watching the rest of the films, and for that reason we've placed Final Destination: Bloodlines last in the chronological order below:

The Final Destination (2009) Final Destination (2000) Final Destination 2 (2003) Final Destination 3 (2006) Final Destination 5 (2011) Final Destination Bloodlines (2025) – but with premonition scenes set earlier

For further details on all of the released films and how to watch them, see below.

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination.

Starring: Devon Sawa, Ali Larter, Kerr Smith, Seann William Scott, Kristen Cloke, Amanda Detmer, Chad Donella and Tony Todd.

Alex has a premonition that he and his friends are going to die aboard a flight. He manages to act quickly and save the day but not before aggravating death who comes after them one by one.

Where to watch: Netflix and Prime Video

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 2.

Starring: AJ Cook, Ali Larter, Michael Landes, TC Carson, Jonathan Cherry, Keegan Connor Tracy, Lynda Boyd, James Kirk, David Paetkau, Justina Machado and Tony Todd.

Kimberly has a vision of a freak accident that takes place on the highway she is travelling through. She manages to save herself and a few others, but Death hunts them down for escaping their fate.

Where to watch: Netflix and Prime Video

Final Destination 3 (2006)

Final Destination 3.

Starring: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ryan Merriman, Amanda Crew, Kris Lemche, Alexz Johnson, Texas Battle, Sam Easton, Chelan Simmons, Crystal Lowe and Maggie Ma.

After Wendy has a premonition that her friends might lose their lives if they ride on a roller coaster ride, she manages to save them. But her friends continue to face life-threatening situations.

Where to watch: Netflix and Prime Video

The Final Destination (2009)

The Final Destination.

Starring: Bobby Campo, Shantel VanSanten, Haley Webb, Nick Zano, Mykelti Williamson, Andrew Fiscella, Krista Allen, Jackson Walker, Justin Welborn and Stephanie Honoré.

While watching a car race at a stadium with his friends, Nick has a premonition of a car crash which kills all the audience. He manages to save his friends – but how long can he cheat death?

Where to watch: Prime Video

Final Destination 5 (2011)

Final Destination 5.

Starring: Nicholas D'Agosto, Emma Bell, Arlen Escarpeta, Miles Fisher, David Koechner, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, PJ Byrne, Ellen Wroe and Tony Todd.

A premonition helps Sam and his colleagues escape a fatal accident. Death, however, isn't quite ready to part with its victims and it is up to Sam to use his memories to save his friends.

Where to watch: Netflix and Prime Video

Final Destination Bloodlines (2025)

Kaitlyn Santa Juana as Stefani Reyes in Final Destination Bloodlines. WB

Starring: Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger and Tony Todd.

Plagued by a violent and recurring nightmare, a college student heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle of death and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.

Where to watch: In cinemas from Wednesday 14th May 2025

