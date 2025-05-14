What began as a standalone horror has cascaded into a cinematic phenomenon, spawning five sequels that have collectively grossed over $100 million at the box office.

Each instalment has been bloodier and more brutal than the last, finding new, twisted ways to terrify us with every run.

And now, Final Destination Bloodlines is set to arrive in cinemas, passing down the terror to a whole new generation of horror fans.

Over two decades on, Final Destination’s legacy certainly loomed over the heads of the cast and creators of Bloodlines. Stepping into such a beloved franchise didn’t prove particularly easy, as the cast reveal exclusively to RadioTimes.com.

"We tried not to think about it," laughs Rya Kihlstedt, who plays distant mother Darlene in Bloodlines. "It’s been so long since number five that if we leaned into that too much, there would be a lot of pressure, and yet it also allowed us to look at it as a separate film."

Such a sentiment is echoed by Teo Briones, who plays Darlene’s son Charlie. "If we thought about it too much, we’d lose our minds," he laughs.

For some, stepping into Final Destination was a dream come true.

"I was a massive fan of the franchise," says Richard Harmon, who plays Erik. "I watched the first one when I was 11 years old without my parents knowing. I’ve seen them all multiple times, so it was an honour to be part of the franchise. It’s horror greatness."

And he’s not wrong. From ladders through eyeballs to dismemberments by fences to nail guns to the head, it is the inventive deaths and terrifying premonitions of Final Destination that make the franchise so brilliantly unique.

There is perhaps no scene better to demonstrate how well Final Destination taps into our fears than the opening sequence of Final Destination 2, in which our leading lady Kimberly (AJ Cook) has a vision of a massive highway pile-up, caused when logs detach from the back of a logging truck.

It was the scene that traumatised a generation and has left its audiences with a permanent fear of getting behind the wheel.

"The opening premonitions are all so incredible. I mean, the opening pile-up with the logs is, of course, unbeatable," says Adam Stein, co-director of the latest run.

Stein also highlights the gymnastic death from Final Destination 5 as another personal favourite: "It’s such masterful filmmaking. You’re just watching close-ups of a screw, and feet missing it. And nothing’s happening, but you’re feeling such tension and suspense. And that definitely inspired us."

For Anna Lore, who plays Julia – the sceptical cousin of Kaitlyn Santa Juana’s lead character Stefani – the escalator death in the fourth film stands out as particularly memorable, as does the laser eye surgery debacle in the fifth film. Though, for Lore, it’s the subversion of expectation so present in Final Destination that draws her in.

"She goes to get LASIK, and you’re worried about the LASIK the whole time, and then she dies by falling out of a window. It’s the subversion. I like those deaths."

Harmon adds another gruesome moment to the list: "The moment in Final Destination 2 where little Timmy runs into the pigeons to scare them off and a pane of glass squishes him. I was in love after that."

It’s no wonder that, with so many ways to die playing out on screen, some of the cast went home with death playing on their minds.

"There was a lot of conversation on set about ways to die," recalls Kihlstedt.

"I’m afraid of electrical cords after this movie," laughs Kaitlyn Santa Juana, who plays protagonist Stefani in Bloodlines. "This movie scarred me for life."

And after 25 years, what keeps fans wanting to return to these films, despite the premise remaining largely the same?

"In the horror movie realm, there are so many different genres," says Kihlstedt. "I think people really like the scare, the dolls, the killers – this (franchise) really stands on its own because it kind of has all of it. It has body count, and gore and humour."

And she’s right – Final Destination stands apart not just for the fact people die, but for how they die. It’s what makes the franchise so compelling. Each scene is so brilliantly coordinated, playing out like a twisted puzzle before the inevitable, gory outcome.

We go into every Final Destination film knowing that people (most of the time, everyone) will die. We keep watching to find out exactly how it happens.

"The fan base in incredible," adds Santa Juana. "The fans really uphold this franchise. For something so scary and gory, there’s so much love."

And it seems Briones agrees: "For me, going into this franchise was making sure we did service to the fans, and that we made a movie that they want to watch."

For Santa Juana, stepping into Final Destination was a particularly unique experience, following in the footsteps of the franchise's past leading ladies – Kimberly Corman, Wendy Christensen (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and, of course, Clear Rivers (who gets a mention, albeit brief, in the latest run).

So, what was it like preparing for the final girl – the Final Destination girl, if you will – role?

"I got an acting coach," she explains, "I kind of made [Stefani] at first a detective, then in the middle she was a protector, and then at the end, she was a survivor. So, on the days we went to set, I was like, 'Where are we in the story, who am I right now?' And that’s how I found my through-line."

As for the future of the franchise, there is currently no word on if it will continue with a seventh run. Santa Juana and Briones, though, have a few interesting ideas.

"We need a movie about a movie set. Number seven. Who do I call to make this happen?" Santa Juana jokes.

"It should be about filming a Final Destination movie!" Briones laughs.

And though their ideas may simply be jokes, it’s not something that seems entirely out of possibility. For what is so superb about Final Destination is its ability to make any moment horrifying.

Indeed, from that first flight back in 2000 to the present day, Final Destination has kept audiences on the edge of their seats. You might not be able to cheat death, but the legacy of Final Destination will never die.

Final Destination Bloodlines is now showing in UK cinemas.

