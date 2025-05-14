While in all the past films, the main character has a premonition of the way they and their friends will die, this time, the lead (played by Kaitlyn Santa Juana) inherits her grandmother's premonition from the 1960s.

As usual, though, all the same regular bloody, brutal chaos ensues.

And now, speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, directors Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky have revealed which scene in the film could have looked completely different.

Final Destination Bloodlines. Warner Bros

Lipovsky explained: "One sequence that eventually became the backyard barbecue, originally before that it was actually more like... Chuck E Cheese, sort of family, kids' restaurant, where you've got sort of arcade machines and bowling and bumper cars, and all sorts of stuff like that.

"But eventually, it made more sense to do that in a backyard where it's all about family, and kind of has the relatability of all the things that everyone experiences, you know, when you go over to someone's house.

"So that felt better for that scene, especially as they're saying goodbye to a family member who's just died. And so we tried to bring all the different things that could come to life in a backyard barbecue."

One could only imagine the Final Destination-esque carnage that could have ensued in an environment such as a Chuck E Cheese – drowning in a ball pit, an exploding arcade machine, a faulty animatronic? The possibilities are endless.

Marking 25 years since the first film, a certain scene in Final Destination Bloodlines also reportedly broke the record for the oldest person to be set on fire on camera, with 71-year old stunt actor Yvette Ferguson coming out of retirement for the scene.

Final Destination Bloodlines is now showing in UK cinemas.

