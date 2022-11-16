The 2000s cult classic that launched Anne Hathaway's career and became a box office hit was followed by a sequel in 2004. Though there was talk of a third movie after Royal Engagement's release, it never materialised. Until now.

A third Princess Diaries movie is in the works at Disney – this is not a drill!

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Supergirl writer Aadrita Mukerji is currently working on a Princess Diaries 3 script at Disney. The new instalment is believed to be a continuation of Mia Thermopolis's story, rather than a reboot of the franchise, which is based on Meg Cabot's Princess Diaries novels.

Details on the sequel, including whether Hathaway and the Queen of Genovia herself Dame Julie Andrews will return, are currently scarce. But read on for everything we know about Princess Diaries 3 so far.

Will there be a Princess Diaries 3?

Yes – Aadrita Mukerji is penning the script for the third instalment.

Not much else is known at this stage, including whether original cast members Hathaway and Andrews will return.

As the script is currently in the works, it will be a while yet before the movie makes it to the big screen.

Provided filming gets under way in 2o23, we could potentially see Princess Diaries 3 in cinemas at some point in 2024, though likely towards the latter half of the year.

Princess Diaries 3 cast: Will Anne Hathaway return?

According to THR, Anne Hathaway does not currently have a deal to return. However, the actress has publicly stated she would like to reprise the role of princess Mia Thermopolis and gave her support for a third outing.

"I would more than entertain it, I'm pulling for it," Hathaway told ET in October 2022. "If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen."

It may prove trickier than that, however, as Andrews previously told THR that it "would be too late to do it now."

"There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don’t think it ever came to pass. And [director] Garry [Marshall] then did leave us [he died in 2016]," she explained. "It’s too far down the line now to go back to it. It’s a lovely thought, but I don’t think it would probably be possible."

Another star who voiced her support was Mandy Moore, who played Mia's rival Lana Thomas. The This Is Us star said she "would be game" to come back during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Princess Diaries 3 plot: What could happen?

If the movie is indeed a continuation of Mia's story, there's many ways things could go. The movie's sequel veered in a completely different direction from the books, in which Mia ends up marrying her best friend's brother, Michael, after a lengthy relationship.

But Robert Schwartzman, who played Michael in the first movie, didn't return for the sequel, which saw Chris Pine star as Mia's love interest – and potential heir to the Genovian throne – Lord Nicholas Devereaux.

The film ended with Mia crowned Queen of Genovia after changing the law that meant she could only rule if she was married, and Nicholas professing his love. It also saw Julie Andrews's character propose to her bodyguard, Joe (Héctor Elizondo).

A third movie might explore how Mia's rule differs from her grand-mère's – we'd expect a lot more slumber parties – and also give us an update on her love life. Whether that means she did in fact marry Nicholas, a return for Michael, or something else entirely remains to be seen.

Is there a trailer for Princess Diaries 3?

Not yet, but we'll be sure to update this page as soon as it lands.

