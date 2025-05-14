Thankfully, that's no different in the new film, Final Destination Bloodlines. Fans have had to wait a long time – 14 years to be precise – for this sixth instalment in the series, but the crew have made up for that with all manner of terrifyingly grisly deaths.

Of course, the question on many fans minds before seeing the film will be whether anyone will be able to join the vanishingly small club of Final Destination characters who have cheated death and survived for an entire film.

If you're wondering that – or just want to know how the rest of the characters are killed off – read on to have the Final Destination: Bloodlines ending explained. But be warned: there are major spoilers ahead.

Sponsored by Vue Save up to 30% on the latest releases at Vue in 2025 Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, as RadioTimes.com readers can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less. Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have a RadioTimes.com account. It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm. Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as a RadioTimes.com member. Save up to 30% with Vue Pass

Final Destination: Bloodlines ending explained – does anyone survive?

Unfortunately, no one is able to escape death – and all of the major characters in Final Destination: Bloodlines die during the events of the movie.

After the initial premonition – which takes place in 1968 – the first character to meet a sticky demise in the present day timeline is the older version of Iris (Gabrielle Rose), who is impaled through the mouth by a weather vane after she leaves the fortified cabin she has been holed up in for decades.

Gabrielle Rose as Iris Campbell in Final Destination Bloodlines. WB

After that, death starts working its way through her descendants, with Stefani (Kaitlyn Santa Juana) attempting in vain to explain to the rest of her family that they are each in danger. First to bite the dust is Howard (Alex Zahara) who has his face shredded by a lawn mower after he steps on a broken piece of glass at a family barbecue.

Next in line is supposed to be Erik (Richard Harmon) – but after he makes a narrow escape from what looks like certain death at an incident at the tattoo shop where he works, death seems to have skipped by him.

He grows complacent, mocking Stefani for what he believes to be her ridiculous beliefs – but soon, a comedy of errors sees his sister Julia (Anna Lore) fall into a garbage truck, where she is brutally crushed to death.

Meanwhile, it is revealed that the reason Erik was skipped is not that he has cheated death but rather that he is not actually part of the bloodline – unbeknownst to him until this moment, he had a different father.

When the surviving family members head to the hospital to pay a visit to iconic character William Bludworth (Tony Todd) – who it is revealed is actually the surviving child from the initial 1968 premonition – they learn that they can cheat death if one of them dies and comes back to life.

And so, Erik hatches a plan for Bobby to eat some nuts – which he has a fatal allergy to – so that he can then be revived. But before they can enact this plan, a nearby MRI machine switches on and – with its strong magnets – violently pulls Erik towards it due to his many piercings, causing one of the most brutal deaths of all.

Owen Patrick Joyner as Bobby Campbell in Final Destination Bloodlines. WB

Meanwhile, a metal spring from a nearby vending machine is also pulled in and impales Bobby's head in the process. Ouch.

It is now just Stefani, Charlie and Darlene who remain, and the trio decide to drive to Iris's cabin where they intend to hide out and avoid death. Unfortunately, the RV they are travelling in crashes just before they get there and Stefani's seatbelt jams – but knowing she is not next in the sequence, she encourages the others to continue to the cabin.

Alas, as soon as they approach the cabin it explodes, thanks to a complex chain reaction – and though Darlene is able to save Charlie from the resulting fire, she is then violently killed by a falling lamppost.

At the same time, the RV has been beginning to drown and it looks like Stefani – still trapped by the seatbelt – will be the next to die. She appears to lose consciousness, but Charlie is able to break the seatbelt and perform CPR on her, thus bringing her back to life.

Their understanding is that this will have done the trick – since she briefly died and was revived through resuscitation, they have now cheated death, similar to how Kimberly Corman (AJ Cook) managed to survive in the events of Final Destination 2.

Kaitlyn Santa Juana as Stefani Reyes and Teo Briones as Charlie Reyes in Final Destination Bloodlines. WB

But unfortunately, it is not to be. After the action cuts forward one week to Charlie's prom, the pair are told that Stefani hadn't really died.

You see, you can only be considered dead from drowning if you are unconscious for five minutes or more, and she did not meet this threshold.

Of course, this means that they are still very much fair game for death – and so it proves. After an old woman drops a coin, it makes its way onto a nearby railroad track, derailing a train which crashes into the neighbourhood.

Stefani and Charlie are able to escape from the train itself, but not from the logs it was carrying, which – in a scene that recalls the iconic Final Destination 2 premonition – fall into their paths and instantly crush them.

The film then instantly cuts to its closing credits, with all of the major characters, once again, killed off.

Final Destination: Bloodlines is now showing in UK cinemas.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.