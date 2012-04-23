For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

Hollywood has some of the best lines in the business, so why not test your quoting prowess with our fabulous film quotes quiz?

Read each line, and then check out the answers at the bottom of the page...

Good luck!

Questions

"Round up the usual suspects." "Love means never having to say you're sorry." "One morning, I shot an elephant in my pyjamas. How he got in my pyjamas, I don't know." "A boy's best friend is his mother." "Carpe Diem. Seize the day, boys. Make your lives extraordinary." "I'll have what she's having." "Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn." "I'll get you, my pretty, and your little dog too!" "Greed, for lack of a better word, is good." "Well, nobody's perfect." "Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer." "Gentlemen, you can't fight in here! This is the War Room!" "You know how to whistle, don't you, Steve? You just put your lips together and blow." "Rosebud." "Say 'hello' to my little friend!" "You can't handle the truth!" "Go ahead, make my day." "Hasta la vista, baby." "You had me at 'hello'." "You talkin' to me?"

Answers

Casablanca Love Story Animal Cracker Psycho Dead Poet Society When Harry Met Sally Gone With The Wind The Wizard of Oz Wall Street Some Like it Hot The Godfather Part II Dr Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb To Have and Have Not Citizen Kane Scarface A Few Good Men Sudden Impact Terminator 2 Jerry Maguire Taxi Driver

How did you score?

15-20: Show me the money! You're a quote quiz master. Your cheque is (sadly) not in the post.

10-14: Really good effort: a little more practice and you, too, could be extraordinary.

5-9: A fair attempt; nobody's perfect, as Osgood would say.

0-4: You can't handle the quiz! Are you sure you weren't watching with the sound down?

