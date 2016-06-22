“I also auditioned for a part in Harry Potter to play Ron Weasley’s girlfriend," McCann admitted while filming ITV2's Safeword.

Laughing she obviously didn't get the part, because otherwise she "would have been in the films", McCann seems to have just about got over it.

Jessie Cave got the part of Lavender Brown in the end, first popping up in 2009's Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. It'd be a brave woman who got between her and her 'Won-Won'...

More like this

Advertisement

See Safe Word Thursday at 10pm on ITV2