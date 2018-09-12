She also appeared in the 1961 film Carry On Regardless.

"Sad to hear the news of Fenella Fielding, a fabulous actress and lovely lady," Emmerdale and Allo Allo star Vicki Michelle posted on Twitter.

"A true screen icon, she leaves a wonderful legacy but will always be loved and remembered best for that immortal line... 'Do you mind if I smoke?'”

More like this

"Such a loss," she added.

"One of the best things my job has brought me is that I got to see Fenella Fielding present the Bad Sex Awards last year," journalist Sarah Ditum posted. "An absolute fox, purring with mischief, and everything I'd hoped for since I loved the Carry Ons.

"Thank you, you total star."

Another fan described Fielding as an "icon" and "true British eccentric".

"I've genuinely loved her since watching Carry On Screaming as a kid," they wrote.

"Very sad to read of the death of that splendid comedy actress # FenellaFielding - iconic and wonderful in Carry On Screaming and a touch of class in my first film Wishbaby," wrote Vendetta's film producer Jonathan Sothcott.

Advertisement

"We don't mind if you smoke. RIP."