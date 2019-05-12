"Proud of this movie," he wrote. "Available to watch today on Netflix."

However, that isn't the case in the UK.

When you search 'Extremely Wicked' on Netflix in the UK, the recent documentary series The Ted Bundy Tapes appears top of results, but the movie dramatisation is nowhere to be seen.

The film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile isn't available on Netflix in the UK

Netflix UK subscribers started to question why they weren't able to watch the film when other countries apparently could access it.

The reason is that, in the UK and Ireland, broadcaster Sky has the distribution rights to Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

The film is available to watch on TV and online via Sky Cinema. Viewers who want to see the film will need a Sky movies subscription.

Extremely Wicked is also available to watch in the cinema, but only in a few select screenings.

Netflix's UK account has been attempting to explain that while the film has been promoted via Netflix social media accounts, that doesn't necessarily mean it is available globally on the Netflix platform.

"When we don't have the rights to something in the UK/IE all we can do is *not* talk about it here, which we haven't," a message to a user explained. "Sky bought the UK rights a long, long time ago, to they weren't available here."

However, there is a way to stream the film in the UK if you don't have a Sky Cinema subscription.

NOW TV is a service that lets users watch Sky content without a contract via a NOW TV 'Pass'. The service allows users to pay a one-off fee to access movies on Sky for a limited time, rather than signing up to a full subscription.