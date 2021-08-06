Watch Ronan Keating guest star in PAW Patrol: The Movie in adorable teaser

Ronan Keating has a guest role in PAW Patrol: The Movie, alongside a number of other paws-itively famous voice actors who even parents are bound to recognise.

In an exclusive clip, we’re introduced to Keating’s wise canine character for the first time as he explains Mayor Humdinger’s evil plan to lead pup Chase.

“Old Humdinger’s not really a dog lover,” the familiar voice says, as we’re introduced to the large, friendly dog voiced by Keating.

“He’s more of a cat person,” adds a well-groomed white poodle named Delores, voiced by none other than Kim Kardashian.

Delores, who works in an animal shelter, is set to have a key role in the film; and, as Keating’s character explains, “she’s all bark and no bite”. The role marks Kardashian’s first foray into voice acting.

Boyzone singer Keating is among a slate of local celebrities, including newly announced Strictly Come Dancing star Tom Fletcher, who will lend their voices to the local edition of the animated film.

Based on the hugely successful children’s animated series, the film will see PAW Patrol members Chase, Skye, Rocky and co. come to the rescue after the evil Mayor Humdinger starts destroying Adventure City.

The series has already been a big success for Nickelodeon, spawning live shows, spin-off video games and, of course, toys.

PAW Patrol: The Movie will reach the UK on 9th August 2021, being released exclusively in cinemas.

However, for viewers in the US it will be available to watch on streaming service Paramount Plus as well as in the traditional cinema setting from the slightly later date of 20th August.

