Indeed, as Hermione as ever, Watson joked she was calling on her character and had made notes to help in her decision making.

There was some switching. Angelica Schuyler swapped from Gryffindor to Ravenclaw, while Eliza Hamilton did the opposite. Aaron Burr was put straight in Slytherin: "All ambition". As for Alexander Hamilton himself, it was all about the Gryffindor for Watson. "He's all authenticity, all courage."

Although, while Watson was certain in her choices, Miranda threw a spanner in the works after revealing her co-star Daniel Radcliffe had chosen differently. For Mr Radcliffe, Alexander was a sure fit for Ravenclaw.

"I'm going to have to call him about this," Watson insisted.