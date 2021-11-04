How to watch Elf online and on TV this Christmas 2021

When people think of the best Christmas movies of all time, Will Ferrell’s Elf is normally somewhere near the top, with the charming family comedy full of both heartwarming and hilarious moments.

The film, which first hit cinemas back in 2003, follows Buddy (Ferrell), a human who crawled into Santa’s sack of presents as a baby and was raised among the elves in his whimsical workshop.

However, when it becomes clear that he won’t be able to handle their intricate work, he is finally told the truth about his origins and sent to New York City to find his real family.

Unfortunately, his biological father Walter Hobbs (James Caan) is a jaded businessman with no Christmas spirit, who has even been relegated to the naughty list for his complete lack of cheer.

He’s not too pleased to meet Buddy for the first time, but the honorary elf might be just who he needs to rediscover the joy of life and the magic of the season.

Ferrell recently revealed that he turned down Elf 2, despite the promise of an eye-watering $29 million pay cheque, because it was simply “not good”.

Luckily, we’ll always have the brilliant original to return to year-in year-out, and we can now confirm that Elf will be on television again this Christmas. Read on for details.

Is Elf on TV this year?



Elf will be showing on TV this year exclusively on Sky Cinema, joining a strong line-up of festive titles both new and old, including How the Grinch Stole Christmas and It’s a Wonderful Life.

The Christmas classic will be airing on Sky Cinema throughout December, while it’s available to stream online for those with a NOW Sky Cinema pass.

Is Elf on Netflix?

Unfortunately, the acclaimed comedy won’t be on Netflix this year, but you can stream Elf online if you have a Sky Cinema pass on the NOW platform.

Additionally, at the time of writing, Elf is available to rent on Amazon from just £1.99, or to purchase digitally from £5.99, although these prices may fluctuate as we get closer to the festive season.

Where to watch Elf on demand

If you don’t have Sky, you will still be able to stream Elf on NOW with a Sky Cinema pass.

A NOW Sky Cinema Pass costs £9.99 a month and you can get a 7-day free trial to make sure you like it before signing up.

NOW and Sky Cinema will be the exclusive streaming homes of Elf for the foreseeable future, as the service has scooped up the rights to the film until 7th December 2023.

