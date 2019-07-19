The film will follow on from the second instalment, disregarding the events of other Terminator films including 2015's Terminator Genisys, starring Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke and Doctor Who actor Matt Smith.

Director Tim Miller also revealed during the panel that the film would return to its R-rated roots, "because it wasn’t always that way, and the fans kind of demanded it and the DNA of Terminator is an R-rated fuckin’ movie".

The official teaser trailer introduces us to Mackenzie Davis' half-human, half-Terminator character, whose attempts to save a young woman from time-travelling Terminator assassins are aided by a returning Sarah Conner (Hamilton).

You can watch the trailer below:

Terminator: Dark Fate is released in UK cinemas on 23rd October 2019