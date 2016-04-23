"Working on edging up an already very good script with my @sevenbucksprod team," he continued, adding: "Up next is meeting with our producer Matt Tolmach and director Jake Kasdan. Shooting starts this fall... As always I'll keep you posted. Casting this should be fun!"

Johnson then went on to make a promise to fans of the original movie, saying: "Promise to deliver something cool and special.. and not screw the whole damn thing up ;)"

Starring Kirsten Dunst, Bonnie Hunt, and the late Robin Williams, the original Jumanji film was released in 1996.