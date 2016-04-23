Dwayne Johnson joins Jumanji remake, promises not to "screw the whole thing up"
RUN! It's a stampede! Hollywood are officially set to roll the dice again, 20 years after Jumanji first hit cinema screens. And the reboot is well on its way, reveals Dwayne Johnson, who has signed on to produce the movie.
"It's official. We'll produce and deliver to a whole new generation a title that I love and is one of my all time favs: There's games you play for fun... then there's games that change your life. JUMANJI," he wrote on Instagram.
"Working on edging up an already very good script with my @sevenbucksprod team," he continued, adding: "Up next is meeting with our producer Matt Tolmach and director Jake Kasdan. Shooting starts this fall... As always I'll keep you posted. Casting this should be fun!"
Johnson then went on to make a promise to fans of the original movie, saying: "Promise to deliver something cool and special.. and not screw the whole damn thing up ;)"
Starring Kirsten Dunst, Bonnie Hunt, and the late Robin Williams, the original Jumanji film was released in 1996.