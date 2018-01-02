Mrs Hughes actress Phyllis Logan has revealed that she's been asked about her diary commitments – and so have the rest of the cast. Even better, she's about to see a "potential script".

"Everyone's been asked what's going on between this date and that date," Logan told the Mail on Sunday. "So we just hope that all the elements – because there are so many – come together.

"To have a last hurrah with all the characters, going back to the castle and seeing all the old muckers will be fantastic. I'm certainly up for it."

It was reported ages ago that Fellowes had written a rough draft of the movie script. And it sounds like this has now morphed into something more definite.

"There's a potential script coming our way, slightly rewritten," L0gan confirmed.

While Dowager Countess actress Maggie Smith has been pretty scathing about the idea of a Downton Movie (she mused at the Radio Times Festival: “I just think it’s squeezing it dry, do you know what I mean?"), most of the cast have confirmed they would return if the project went ahead.

Last year Joanne Froggatt said she and her co-stars were very keen to get back to Downton, but added: "We’re all sort of leaving it up to the gods. We have no information.”

Logan told the Mail: "It was a great show to do and a great character to play and I will forever think fondly of Mrs Hughes. In fact, it was one of the best gigs of my life and opened up so many other avenues and put a different spin on my career."