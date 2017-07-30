But Froggatt, who will soon appear in the six-part thriller Liar, is still out of the loop.

"Selfishly, it would be great to get together for ten weeks and have a little reunion," she told Variety at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in the US.

"But in all honesty, I have no idea. I absolutely have no idea. There’s been talk, there’s been conversations, but nothing has happened.

More like this

"We're all sort of leaving it up to the gods. We have no information."

And is the rest of the cast keen? "I think we’d all like to do it," Froggatt confirmed.

Advertisement

Be a good fellow, Fellowes, and let your Downton stars know whether they're in the movie or not...