Julian Fellowes on Downton Abbey film: "I'm up for it"
Apparently a film version is "64.5%" going to happen
Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes has said when it comes to doing a film version of the hit ITV show he’s “up for it”.
In fact, he says it’s “64.5%” likely to happen. Fellowes was speaking backstage at tonight’s National Television Awards after scooping the win for Best Drama. He admitted he’d “love” to do it and said it would be “fun”.
Fellowes went on to say there were things that needed to be sorted out and “settled”, but if the creator is raring to go that’s a good sign, right?
Hugh Bonneville and Laura Carmichael were among the cast present to collect the award and when we asked if they’d be on board to do the film we got a resounding cheer of “yes!”
There was also joke talk of a cartoon version of Downton Abbey, so watch this space.