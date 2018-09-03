The last time we visited Downton, Lady Mary was pregnant with their first child and Henry had set up an automobile shop with Tom Branson (Allen Leech) named Talbot and Branson Motors.

So you'd expect him to have a pretty meaty role in the upcoming feature film.

But Goode tells Radio Times: "I'm just popping in at the end, which is a nice way to do it."

Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer in A Discovery of Witches (Sky)

Perhaps his limited role in the movie is down to his other commitments. After all, Goode has movies in the pipeline including Official Secrets and Four Kids and It, and on Friday 14th his new drama A Discovery of Witches begins on Sky1.

Still, it's left us pretty worried. Have Lady Mary and Henry Talbot lasted the course or will we find them sadly separated when we return to Downton Abbey?

