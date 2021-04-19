Downton Abbey movie sequel gets release date as Dominic West joins cast

ITV’s period drama hit Downton Abbey is getting a sequel to its 2019 film, set for release this Christmas, Universal Pictures has announced on Twitter.

The studio revealed that the entire show’s cast are returning for Downton Abbey 2, with Hugh Dancy (Hannibal), Laura Haddock (Guardians of the Galaxy), Nathalie Baye (The Assistant) and Dominic West (The Affair) also set to star in the upcoming picture.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Julian Fellowes and the entire Downton cast are back for #DowntonAbbey2,” Universal Pictures wrote on Twitter, before adding that the film will arrive in cinemas this Christmas.

The official announcement was hot on the heels of Hugh Bonneville’s tweet teasing the sequel, featuring the Earl of Grantham himself posing in front of a Downton Abbey poster.

“Good to be back,” he wrote on Twitter. “#DowntonAbbey2.”

Earlier this year, Bonneville confirmed that a Downton Abbey sequel was in the works, telling The One Show that, while the script had been completed, the pandemic had delayed filming.

The ITV drama, created by Julian Fellowes, ran from 2010 until 2015 and starred the likes of Jessica Brown Findlay, Laura Carmichael, Michelle Dockery and Elizabeth McGovern as the aristocratic Crawley family living on their Yorkshire country estate in the early 20th century.

The cast returned for a film in 2019, which saw the King and Queen visit the Crawley family’s country house while the loyal Downton staff dealt with an incoming royal entourage and widower John Bates tried to prevent an assassin from killing the monarch.

Downton Abbey 2 arrives in cinemas this Christmas.