And the idea of Fett’s inclusion comes from an unlikely source: the German Nuremberg ToyFair, which unveiled a series of new Star Wars tie-in Lego sets this week with the picture underneath the Rogue One selection clearly showing Fett’s iconic ship Slave 1 (below).

Now of course the inclusion of Boba Fett’s spaceship in some Lego doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be a main part in the film – toy sets for films are often wildly different to the finished plots, and it could just be that someone else in the films uses a similar type of ship as a callback to the older movies – but we can’t help but hope he’ll have another chance to work his magic on audiences after his apparent demise back in 1983.

Advertisement

After all, he’s no good to us dead.