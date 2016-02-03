Does this new Star Wars Lego set suggest Boba Fett is in Rogue One?
"As you wish"
It wasn’t that long ago that we were hearing rumours that Sith Lord Darth Vader would be making an appearance in upcoming Star Wars prequel Rogue One, but now it seems like another masked badass could also be taking on Felicity Jones’ band of Rebel scum in the new movie – and we just know he’ll be the perfect Fett.
Yep, the rumour is that fearless bounty hunter Boba Fett – last seen plummeting into the maw of the fearsome Sarlaac in 1983’s Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi – will be back for Rogue One, which is set before the events of 1977’s Star Wars Episode IV.
And the idea of Fett’s inclusion comes from an unlikely source: the German Nuremberg ToyFair, which unveiled a series of new Star Wars tie-in Lego sets this week with the picture underneath the Rogue One selection clearly showing Fett’s iconic ship Slave 1 (below).
Now of course the inclusion of Boba Fett’s spaceship in some Lego doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be a main part in the film – toy sets for films are often wildly different to the finished plots, and it could just be that someone else in the films uses a similar type of ship as a callback to the older movies – but we can’t help but hope he’ll have another chance to work his magic on audiences after his apparent demise back in 1983.
After all, he’s no good to us dead.