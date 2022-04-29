It's no surprise that fans of all ages are clamouring to feast their eyes on the blockbuster, particularly following the mammoth success of Spider-Man: No Way Home , which dealt with similar themes and also featured Benedict Cumberbatch.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is quite possibly the most-anticipated film of the year, promising major ramifications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a slew of cameo appearances.

However, after the latest decidedly spooky trailer, some parents might be concerned that the film could contain scenes inappropriate for their children.

That's why we've put together this overview of what the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has to say about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness age rating: Is it suitable for kids?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

The BBFC has rated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as '12A', which officially means that the film is "not generally suitable for children aged under 12".

However, a child younger than 12 can still be admitted to a 12A film as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

In the case of Multiverse of Madness, the 12A rating has been issued in response to the film's "moderate horror, violence, threat and injury detail".

The BBFC's website goes into some specifics about aspects of the film that parents should be aware of, such as the inclusion of demonic beings, a reanimated corpse and jump scares, which could be frightening to children.

Multiverse of Madness also features superhuman battles among powered-up humans as well as fantastical monsters, some of which result in "brief gory injuries".

The organisation goes on to specify that only mild bad language is used in the film.

It also notes that there are flashing images which could affect viewers suffering from photosensitive epilepsy.

Based on the BBFC's assessment, it does appear that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scarier than your average MCU film – although it seems hard to imagine that will dissuade die-hard Marvel fans from going along.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 5th May 2022. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

